Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s share price fell 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 7,751,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 4,504,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

The company has a market cap of $69.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

