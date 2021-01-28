Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.75.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $260.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $704.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

