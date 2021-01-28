Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.61 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00109168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00032023 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.