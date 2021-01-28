Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Cut to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

