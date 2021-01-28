Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $48.85. 3,783,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,934,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

