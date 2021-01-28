Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

