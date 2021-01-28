AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.20

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €16.20 ($19.05) and last traded at €16.02 ($18.85), with a volume of 544106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.03 ($18.85).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIXA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.75 ($15.00).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

