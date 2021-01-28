AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Down 5.6%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,002,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,269,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 329,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

