AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 15.5%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price fell 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.11. 7,238,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,351,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 214.90%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Luisa Ingargiola sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,567 shares of company stock worth $1,068,665 in the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

