AG Mortgage Investment Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 98,379 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,880% compared to the average volume of 3,301 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.