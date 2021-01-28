Aeron 1-Day Volume Tops $99,799.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $120,349.61 and approximately $99,799.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

ARNX is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

