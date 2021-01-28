AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

AerCap stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,050,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

