Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Posts Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Advaxis stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 9,463,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,275,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Advaxis alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Advaxis at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.