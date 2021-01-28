Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. 705,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 819,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

