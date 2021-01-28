Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,627,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.