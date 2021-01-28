Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

