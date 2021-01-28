adToken Market Cap Tops $244,190.35 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One adToken token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market capitalization of $244,190.35 and approximately $1,609.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00910722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.33 or 0.04358757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017986 BTC.

adToken Token Profile

adToken is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

Buying and Selling adToken

