Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 135,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,009,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

