Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Sells $1,014,976.89 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

