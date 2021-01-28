adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Analysts expect that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

