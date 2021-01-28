ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after acquiring an additional 945,539 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

