Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $62.10 and last traded at $62.14. Approximately 1,088,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 809,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $123,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $1,474,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,297,357 shares of company stock worth $227,255,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

