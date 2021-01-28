Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ANIOY stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

