Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Accuray stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 48,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,852. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $491.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

