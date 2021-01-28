Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $664,040.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACN opened at $246.10 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.25. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.