Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $664,040.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ACN opened at $246.10 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.25. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
