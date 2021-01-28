Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

