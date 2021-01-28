Accel Wealth Management Takes $164,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shopify by 64.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 960.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Shopify by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,092.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,041.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.60, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

