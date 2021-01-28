Accel Wealth Management Takes $164,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shopify by 64.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 960.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Shopify by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify stock opened at $1,092.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,041.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.60, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
