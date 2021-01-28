Accel Wealth Management Makes New $194,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,022,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

FHLC stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.