Accel Wealth Management Makes New $194,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,022,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

FHLC stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

