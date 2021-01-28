Accel Wealth Management Makes New $174,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $444.70 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.74 and its 200-day moving average is $376.43. The firm has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

