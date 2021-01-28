Accel Wealth Management Makes New $147,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $136.03 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

