Accel Wealth Management Invests $220,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

