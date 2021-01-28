Accel Wealth Management Invests $207,000 in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNYA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

