Accel Wealth Management Invests $138,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XENE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.