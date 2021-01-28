Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,976 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

