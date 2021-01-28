Accel Wealth Management Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 186.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $34.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

