ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACADIA’s sole marketed drug Nuplazid recorded strong sales since its launch. Its label expansion program also looks promising with several studies targeting various disorders currently being underway. A regulatory application seeking an approval for Nuplazid to treat dementia-related psychosis is under review in the United States. The decision is expected on Apr 3, 2021. If approved, not only the drug’s eligible patient population will be expanded but sales will be driven higher as well. However, a heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a concern. So, any regulatory and developmental setback will hurt the stock severely. Moreover, stiff competition remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,391. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $489,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,506 shares of company stock worth $2,218,094. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,059,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 311,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

