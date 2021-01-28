Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,401 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

