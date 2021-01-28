Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.
Shares of ASO stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $26.70.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,401 in the last 90 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
