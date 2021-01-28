AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) dropped 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 513,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 392,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $422.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.