AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $7.53. AC Immune shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $422.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AC Immune by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AC Immune by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

