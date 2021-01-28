Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 736 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.79. 184,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,001. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

