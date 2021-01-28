Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $13.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $530.41. 165,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,314,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

