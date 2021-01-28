Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.18. 86,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,547. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.