Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $33.93. 245,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

