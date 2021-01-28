Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 2,303 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 301,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

