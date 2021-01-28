Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 107,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 53,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 96.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 322,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 40.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

