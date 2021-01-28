Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Abcam stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,746. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

