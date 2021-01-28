Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

