AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

