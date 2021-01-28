AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

