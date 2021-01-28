Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.
Shares of ABT stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.21. 94,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.
In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
