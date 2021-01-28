Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.21. 94,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.